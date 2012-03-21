(Updates with background)
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. money market fund assets
fell to their lowest in six months, supporting the notion
investors have invested some of their cash into stocks, fueling
their recent rally, according to private data released on
Wednesday.
Companies and large investors have also been reducing their
money fund holdings in anticipation of possible major regulatory
changes to the money fund industry this spring, analysts said.
Assets of money market funds, which are seen as an
alternative to bank accounts, fell for a third straight week and
posted their largest single-week outflow since early November.
Overall money fund assets declined by $27.88 billion to
$2.595 trillion in the week ended March 20, the Money Fund
Report said.
That is the lowest level since $2.593 trillion in the week
ended Sept 20.
Since the start of the year, money fund assets are down $76
billion.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $27.20 billion to
$2.308 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $684.3
million to $287.30 billion, according to the report, published
by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03
percent for a seventh consecutive week, according to the report.
Yields on tax-free money funds held at 0.01 percent for the
29th straight week.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Richard Leong; Editing
by Padraic Cassidy)