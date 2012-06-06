NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $1.83 billion to $2.545 trillion in the week ended June 5, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $3.02 billion to $2.272 trillion, while tax-free assets were up by $1.19 billion at $273.65 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 18th consecutive week, according to the report.