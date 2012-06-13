BRIEF-Brown Capital Management reports 5.22 pct passive stake in Paycom Software
* Brown Capital Management, Llc reports 5.22 percent passive stake in Paycom Software Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $492.9 million to $2.545 trillion in the week ended June 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets were up by $952.3 million at $2.273 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $1.45 billion at $272.2 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 19th week, according to the report.
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing