Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) -
U.S. money market fund assets rose by $10.62 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended Oct. 16, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets increased $13.11 billion to $2.285 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $2.49 billion to $267.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds held steady at 0.03 percent for the sixth straight week, according to the report.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.