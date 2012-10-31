NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. money market fund assets
tumbled in the latest week on heavy redemptions linked to
month-end cash needs and preparation ahead of Sandy, a
devastating storm that crippled a large section of the U.S.
Northeast, a report released on Wednesday showed.
Total money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to
$2.507 trillion in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the
report, published by iMoneyNet.
"Hurricane Sandy-related redemptions to make sure there was
an ample amount of cash available and month-end factors are
being cited as reasons behind the larger than usual outflows for
the week," it said.
Taxable money market fund assets declined by $50.03 billion
to $2.242 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $1.1 billion
to $265.65 billion.
The yield on taxable money market funds held at 0.02 percent
for the second straight week, while the average yield on
tax-free money funds stood at 0.01 percent for a 22nd
consecutive week, according to the report.