* U.S. money fund assets plunge on month-end, Sandy
* Weekly total asset drop biggest since Aug 2011
* Money fund assets fall to lowest since June 2007
* Money fund assets seen rebounding next week
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. money market fund assets
posted their biggest weekly drop in more than a year on heavy
redemptions linked to month-end cash needs and preparation for
Sandy, a storm that crippled most of the U.S. Northeast, a
report released on Wednesday showed.
Total money market fund assets fell by $51.13 billion to
$2.507 trillion for the week ended Oct. 30, according to the
report, published by iMoneyNet.
"Hurricane Sandy-related redemptions to make sure there was
an ample amount of cash available and month-end factors are
being cited as reasons behind the larger than usual outflows for
the week," it said.
The weekly drop in total fund assets was the biggest one
since a $103.21 billion fall in the week ended Aug 2, 2011.
Taxable money market fund assets declined by $50.03 billion
to $2.242 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased $1.1 billion
to $265.65 billion.
Much of the weekly declined stemmed from companies and other
large investors withdrawing to meet their month-end needs. Their
redemption intensified earlier this week in anticipation of
possible market disruption from Sandy, said Mike Krasner,
managing editor at iMoneynet, based in Westborough,
Massachusetts.
"People were nervous...They wanted to have their hands on
that cash," he said.
Krasner added corporate treasurers and fund managers will
likely shift assets back into money funds after Wall Street
reopened on Wednesday. "The following week we should see it
bounce back," he said.
Taxable prime and government-only money funds for
institutional investors fell by $42.65 billion and $7.67
billion, respectively, in the latest week, the latest iMoneynet
data showed.
The yield on taxable money market funds held at 0.02 percent
for the second straight week, while the average yield on
tax-free money funds stood at 0.01 percent for a 22nd
consecutive week, according to the report.
Some funds did not report their asset data on Monday and
Tuesday due to the storm, Krasner noted.