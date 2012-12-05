NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $26.27 billion to $2.620 trillion in the week ended Dec. 4, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $25.52 billion to $2.347 trillion, while tax-free assets were up by $757.5 million at $272.80 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.