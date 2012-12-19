* Total fund assets fall 1st time in five weeks
* Assets fall from highest level since February
* Institutional funds outflows leads week's drop
* Average tax-free fund yield dips to 0.01 percent
NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. money market fund assets
fell for the first time in five weeks as the rush of cash on
bets on a coming end of a federal insurance program on large
bank accounts might have tapered off, according to data released
on Wednesday.
Money fund assets fell by $9.72 billion to $2.619 trillion
in the week ended Dec. 18 after hitting their highest level
since late February the previous week, the Money Fund Report
said.
Analysts also attributed the recent surge in fund assets on
traders preference to beef up their cash holdings and to reduce
their bets on stocks and other risky assets.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $12.44 billion to
$2.341 trillion, while tax-free assets rose by $2.72 billion to
$278.44 billion, according to the report, published by
iMoneyNet.
The decline in fund assets stemmed from withdrawals by
corporate treasurers and large cash managers. Institutional fund
assets fell by $18.6 billion, which was mitigated by a $6.16
billion rise in retail fund assets, the iMoneynet data showed.
Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the
previous week at 0.02 percent, while the yield on tax-free money
fell to 0.01 percent from 0.02 percent a week earlier, according
to the report.
On Dec. 31 the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was set to
terminate its transaction account guarantee, known as TAG. The
program insures bank deposits of more than $250,000, the amount
the FDIC normally covers, in checking accounts that do not pay
interest.
TAG was created in September 2008 during the height of the
global financial crisis in a bid to help stabilize the banking
system. It was meant to reassure depositors that their money was
safe and to ensure that businesses and local governments had
access to cash.
Last Thursday, the Senate failed to overcome a procedural
challenge raised by Republicans against a bill to extend TAG for
two years.
With the federal government's focus to reach a budget deal
before year-end, there is almost no chance TAG will survive,
analysts said.