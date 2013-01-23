NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $15.29 billion to $2.670 trillion in the week ended Jan. 22, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased $12.85 billion to $2.384 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $2.44 billion at $286.11 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.