NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $9.00 billion to $2.679 trillion in the week ended Jan. 29, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $12.43 billion to $2.397 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $3.43 billion at $282.68 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.