NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $5.95 billion to $2.669 trillion in the week ended Feb. 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets declined by $3.54 billion to $2.389 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.40 billion at $280.07 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.