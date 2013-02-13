BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $5.95 billion to $2.669 trillion in the week ended Feb. 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets declined by $3.54 billion to $2.389 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.40 billion at $280.07 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: