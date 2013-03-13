BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding says Yin Shanfeng resigns from CFO
June 1Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $9.09 billion to $2.624 trillion in the week ended March 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.93 billion to $2.348 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.17 billion at $276.62 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds unchanged from the previous week at 0.02 percent, according to the report.
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.