* Money fund assets have biggest drop since superstorm Sandy
* Offshore money fund assets also post sharp decline in week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. money market fund assets
recorded their largest one-week decline in nearly a year as
investors redeemed shares on fears over a possible U.S.
government default, a report released on Wednesday showed.
Total money fund assets fell $44.77 billion to $2.606
trillion in the week ended Oct. 15, according to the Money Fund
Report, which is published by iMoneynet.
"The asset decline was reported as lawmakers continue to
debate about raising the debt ceiling," Mike Krasner, managing
editor at iMoneynet, said in a statement.
The U.S. government is expected to exhaust its statutory
$16.7 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday. Without a debt
ceiling increase, it might default on its IOUs in the coming
days, which traders fear would wreak havoc on the global
economy.
Worries about a default led large money fund operators such
as Fidelity, JPMorgan, BlackRock and PIMCO to shed their
holdings of Treasury bill issues that mature in late-October to
mid-November. Those bills are most vulnerable if the government
were to delay its debt payments.
Interest rates on those T-bills jumped as high as 0.71
percent early Wednesday, which was the highest
level in five years during the depth of the global financial
crisis. T-bill rates subsided later Wednesday after the U.S.
Senate reached a last-minute deal to temporarily raise the debt
ceiling and fully fund the government, which has been in partial
shutdown for two weeks.
The U.S. House of Representatives still has to approve the
deal.
BIGGEST DROP SINCE SANDY
Money funds, which are seen as alternatives to bank
accounts, recorded their biggest weekly outflows since the week
of Oct. 30, 2012, when assets fell $51.13 billion stemming
partly from a hoarding of cash ahead of superstorm Sandy, which
crippled the U.S. Northeast.
Nearly a year later, large investors reduced their holdings
of money funds, especially those that focus on Treasuries and
repurchase agreements, which are backed by U.S. government debt.
Government institutional fund assets fell $30.30 billion in
the latest week, iMoneynet said.
More than two years ago, money fund assets plunged during
the first debt ceiling fight between President Barack Obama and
Republican lawmakers. They fell by $103.21 billion in the week
ended Aug. 2, 2011.
Overseas investors worried about a U.S. default also pulled
cash out dollar-denominated money market funds in the latest
week.
Offshore dollar money fund assets fell $20.93 billion for
their biggest single-week drop since July 2011, to $360.1
billion in the week ended Oct. 11, according to iMoneynet.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)