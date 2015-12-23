(Recasts first paragraph, adds background)

NEW YORK Dec 23 Savers who put their cash in U.S. money market funds are getting better returns since the Federal Reserve's first interest rate increase in nearly a decade last week.

Interest rates on taxable U.S. money market funds averaged 0.05 percent in the week ended Dec. 22, the highest since October 2009, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Last week, the average rate was 0.03 percent.

The average rate on prime institutional money funds jumped 5 basis points from the week earlier to 0.13 percent, which was also the highest since October 2009, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Prime institutional money funds can invest in riskier debt such as commercial paper in addition to Treasury bills.

The U.S. central bank ended its near zero interest rate policy a week ago. It raised the target range on its policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 0.25-0.50 percent.

The Fed also signaled it may raise rates four times in 2016.

In the latest week, total money fund assets grew by $13.88 billion to $2.766 trillion.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $11.07 billion to $2.513 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $2.81 billion to $253.60 billion, the Money Fund Report said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)