NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $13.51 billion to $2.749 trillion in the week ended Jan. 5, as two large fund operators made category changes for some of their money funds, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

These previously announced changes from Fidelity and BlackRock were responses to rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2014, intended to safeguard money funds in times of stress.

Asset flows out of institutional funds and into retail funds largely reflect "category shifts of certain Fidelity and BlackRock funds during this reporting week," according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Retail, municipal and all-government money market funds are exempt from some SEC rules.

Taxable institutional money fund assets fell by $87.76 billion in the latest week to $1.717 trillion, while taxable retail fund assets grew $71.70 billion to $775.44 billion.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $16.06 billion to $2.492 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $2.54 billion to $256.71 billion

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds held steady at 0.06 percent. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01 percent for the 140th straight week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)