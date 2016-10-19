(Updates with details, background)
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. prime money market fund
assets fell in the latest week after new industry regulations on
share prices and redemption fees and limits went into effect
Friday, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Prime fund assets for institutional investors fell by $34.22
billion to $131.27 billion in the week ended Oct. 18, while
institutional government-only fund assets rose by $21.9 billion
to $1.57 trillion, according to the report, published by
iMoneyNet.
Money fund operators switched many of their institutional
prime funds into ones that own only government securities in an
effort to be exempt from new rules from the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Meanwhile, corporate treasurers and other cash investors
have pulled money from prime funds, which they had used as an
alternative to bank accounts, because they dislike the
imposition of floating share prices and redemption limits and
fees during periods of market turbulence.
These SEC rules are aimed to safeguard the sector from the
market turbulence such as that seen after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers during the global credit crisis eight years ago.
Since last October, total prime fund assets have fallen by
more than $1 trillion. This has reduced demand for short-term
debt issued by companies, raising their borrowing costs.
Retail prime fund assets grew $968.9 million to $251.09
billion, while retail government-only fund assets gained $3.85
billion to $516.32 billion in the latest week.
Meanwhile, tax-free money funds recorded a weekly increase
in assets for the first time since the week of March 7,
iMoneyNet said.
The new SEC rules also applied to some tax-free funds,
spurring outflows from them.
Tax-free funds collectively reported inflows of $290.6
million, led by a $5.17 billion rise in national retail tax-free
fund assets. That was offset by a $4.8 billion drop among other
types of tax-free funds.
All money funds, tracked by iMoneyNet, lost $7.22 billion in
assets to $2.597 trillion in latest week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)