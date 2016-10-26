(Adds details on the latest data)

NEW YORK Oct 26 Assets of U.S. money market funds that own only government securities jumped in the latest week since the final phase of industry reform went into effect nearly two weeks ago, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

U.S. government-only money fund assets of institutional investors rose $18.25 billion to $1.589 trillion in the week ended Oct. 25, while government-only funds for retail investors had a $1.23 billion decrease in total assets to $517.55 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

These rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the money fund industry are aimed at safeguarding the sector from the sort of panicked withdrawals that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers and contributed to the credit crunch that ensued during the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Under the latest set of SEC rules, institutional prime funds and some tax-free funds must allow their share price to "float" from $1 and/or impose fees and limit redemptions during times of financial turmoil.

Money fund operators switched many of their institutional prime funds into ones that own only government securities in an effort to be exempt from the SEC rules that went into effect on Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, corporate treasurers and other cash investors have pulled money from prime funds, which they had used as an alternative to bank accounts, because they dislike the imposition of floating share prices and redemption limits and fees during periods of market turbulence.

Institutional prime money fund assets declined further in the latest week, by $463.1 million to $130.80 billion, while their retail counterparts saw a $217.9 million decrease to $54.64 billion, iMoneynet data showed.

Tax-free funds saw a rise in assets for a second straight week. They collectively saw a rise of $568.90 million to $128.21 billion.

Overall money fund assets grew by $18.28 billion to $2.615 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)