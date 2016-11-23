* Money fund assets climb to highest level since August

* Institutional prime fund assets rise for second week (Adds details on money fund assets, background)

NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. money market fund assets grew for a fifth consecutive week to their highest level since late August, led by heavy inflows into funds that invest only short-term government debt, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Prime and tax-free money fund assets have stabilized after dropping due to industry regulations that went into effect on Oct. 14.

Financial markets have been volatile since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8. Wall Street rallied to record highs on Tuesday on hopes of tax cuts and federal spending under a Trump administration, while the bond market has been hammered on worries about inflation that would accompany those stimulative policies.

Investors often shift cash into money funds in a bid to protect their assets during market turbulence.

In the latest week, money fund assets increased by $23.46 billion to $2.677 trillion in the week ended Nov. 22, a level not seen they were $2.709 trillion in the Aug. 30 week, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Institutional government-only fund assets rose by $20.67 billion to $1.632 trillion.

Assets of institutional prime money funds, which can invest in riskier corporate paper, rose for a second week. They posted a $1.60 billion increase to $124.15 billion.

Overall taxable money market fund assets grew by $23.02 billion to $2.547 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $447.00 million to $130.04 billion.

The average 7-day simple yield on taxable money funds remained at 0.15 percent.

The average 7-day simple yield for tax-free and municipal money-market funds rose to 0.16 percent from 0.15 percent the week before. (Reporting by Richard Leong)