BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $5.74 billion to $2.627 trillion in the week ended Feb. 21, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets declined by $6.94 billion to $2.336 trillion, while tax-free assets were up $1.2 billion at $290.68 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent, according to the report.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.