NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. money market fund assets fell by $10.12 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended April 17, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.88 billion to $2.273 trillion, while tax-free fund assets declined by $3.24 billion to $280.69 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 11th week, according to the report.