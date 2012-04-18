NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. money market fund assets fell again in the latest week, marking a seventh straight week of declines, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Assets fell by $10.12 billion to $2.553 trillion in the week ended April 17, the report published by iMoneyNet said.

Total assets of U.S. money funds are nearing the lowest level since early August, when they were at $2.527 trillion.

Taxable money market fund assets fell by $6.88 billion to $2.273 trillion in the latest week, while tax-free fund assets declined by $3.24 billion to $280.69 billion, according to the report.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent for the 11th week, according to the report.

Yields on tax-free and municipal funds held steady 0.02 percent.