NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $24.52 billion to $2.537 trillion in the week ended July 10, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $19.88 billion to $2.262 trillion, while tax-free assets were up by $4.64 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent, according to the report.