UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $24.52 billion to $2.537 trillion in the week ended July 10, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose by $19.88 billion to $2.262 trillion, while tax-free assets were up by $4.64 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.03 percent, according to the report.
* TPG-MBK combination won Wharf's fixed-line biz last year (Adds details on deal in pars 4-5, background)
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's central bank said on Thursday the use of debt to income (DTI) restrictions as part broader efforts to cool the country's housing market could yield "significant net benefits", while adding that there was no immediate need for such measures.