BRIEF-Gee Automotive Holdings raises $76.5 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $17.63 billion to $2.531 trillion in the week ended July 24, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose by $18.59 billion to $2.259 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $959.9 million to $271.71 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds slipped to 0.02 percent ending a 24-week run at 0.03 percent, according to the report.
* Files to say it has raised $76.5 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $89 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2scq80Y)
BOSTON, June 6 Prosecutors probing sales of a fentanyl-based drug made by Insys Therapeutics Inc say a former company manager accused of conspiring to defraud insurers into paying for the painkiller has agreed to plead guilty and cooperate with authorities.