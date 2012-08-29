UPDATE 3-Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals
* Some Saudi, UAE, Bahraini banks await central bank guidance
NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $3.08 billion to $2.554 trillion in the week ended Aug. 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets dipped by $626.4 million to $2.284 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.45 billion at $270.01 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for a third week, according to the report.
DETROIT, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday elected all of the automaker's board nominees, overwhelmingly rejecting a slate proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and handing a major defeat to billionaire investor David Einhorn's bid to split the company's shares.