NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $3.08 billion to $2.554 trillion in the week ended Aug. 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets dipped by $626.4 million to $2.284 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $2.45 billion at $270.01 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for a third week, according to the report.