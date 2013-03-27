BRIEF-Winfull Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. money market fund assets increased by $9.51 billion to $2.625 trillion in the week ended March 26, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
Taxable money market fund assets rose $11.30 billion to $2.350 trillion, while tax-free assets were down $1.79 billion at $274.86 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.
Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.
April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have r
* Exec says sees no nasty surprises in terms of NPLs after subsidiaries merger