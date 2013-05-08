NEW YORK May 8 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $6.63 billion to $2.565 trillion in the week ended May 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets were up by $5.97 billion at $2.305 trillion, while tax-free assets increased $667.9 million to $260.09 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds were unchanged at 0.02 percent, according to the report.