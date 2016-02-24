(Recasts lead, headline)
NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S. money market fund assets
jumped to their highest level in more than five years in the
latest week as renewed concerns about global economic growth
spurred investors into cash and near-cash investments.
Money fund assets jumped by $35.41 billion to $2.799
trillion in the week ended Feb. 23, the Money Fund Report said
on Wednesday.
This was highest total since $2.818 trillion in the week of
Dec. 7, 2010.
Taxable money market fund assets increased by $34.79 billion
to $2.556 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $619.90
million to $243.46 billion, according to the report, published
by iMoneyNet.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Taxable money-market funds remained at 0.10 percent.
The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All
Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.01
percent for the 147th straight week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)