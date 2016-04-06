(Adds details on latest data)

NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. money market fund assets plummeted in the latest week due largely to a fund changing its status as a money fund to a short-term bond fund amid regulatory changes for the industry, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Prudential Core Taxable Money Market Fund, which had $40.15 billion in assets, converted to the Prudential Ultra Short Bond Fund, it said.

This caused a $64.03 billion drop in overall money fund assets to $2.713 trillion in the week ended April 5.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $61.57 billion to $2.487 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.45 billion to $226.67 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.11 percent.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.04 percent from 0.02 percent the previous week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)