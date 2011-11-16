NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. money market fund assets rose by $70.5 million to $2.613 trillion in the week ended Nov 15, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $600.6 million to $2.327 trillion, while tax-free assets were down by $530.1 million to $286.24 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Yields on taxable money market funds remained at 0.02 percent for the 16th consecutive week, according to the report.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Diane Craft)