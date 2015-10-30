NEW YORK Oct 30 A rule proposed by the U.S.
Department of Labor that would set new standards for financial
advisers serving retirement accounts could send $1 trillion in
new assets to passive investment products, analysts at
Morningstar Inc said Friday.
The report said such a rule would have broad impacts on
brokerage firms, index companies and asset managers if more
money moved into digital investment platforms and by changing
behavior by financial advisers.
That could be a boon for firms such as BlackRock,
which manages index-based ETFs through its iShares brand, ETF
provider State Street Corp. and MSCI, which builds
indexes. But such a rule could have a "mixed effect" on other
asset managers and distributors of financial products,
Morningstar said.
