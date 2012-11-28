* BlackRock will consider U.S. next year
* TCW's Rivelle cites "global search for yield"
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Nov 27 As asset management firms like
BlackRock Inc and Allianz Global Investors introduce
global infrastructure debt investments in Europe, they are
eyeing other markets.
And some say that the U.S. may be a logical next step.
On Monday New York-based BlackRock announced it launched a
European infrastructure debt division that will lend to
companies in sectors such as transportation and regulated
utilities.
In Europe, high-yielding infrastructure loans have been
traditionally owned by banks. However, those banks are
retreating from this area due to the regulatory environment. At
the same time, institutional clients, such as pensions and
insurance companies, are searching for higher yields. That is
why BlackRock sees an opportunity, said Chris Wrenn, the new
co-head of European infrastructure debt at BlackRock.
In general, BlackRock anticipates the yield on
infrastructure debt to outperform U.S. Treasuries by around 2.50
to 3 percentage points.
"Investors in this low interest-rate environment are looking
for safe, stable assets that can produce good long-term
returns," Wrenn said.
That demand is not isolated to Europe. Institutional
investors in the U.S. have also expressed interest in these
projects through private placements, said Philippe Benaroya, who
heads the new group with Wrenn, after working at BlackStone/GSO.
As there are more infrastructure deals resulting from
public/private partnerships, the U.S. may become an attractive
market for asset managers, said Deborah Zurkow, managing
director head of infrastructure debt in the London office of
Allianz Global Investors.
"It is certainly one of several geographies we will look
at," Zurkow said.
BlackRock will take a closer look at the U.S. market in the
first quarter of next year, but for now it is focused on getting
its European business up and running, Benaroya said.
BlackRock's new team, which also includes Gilles Lengaigne,
who was also hired from BlackStone, is eyeing transportation and
social infrastructure projects in northern and Western Europe.
"The focus here is on senior debt of investment grade
quality," Benaroya said.
The firm will initially focus on European clients who want
customized managed account offerings. Clients outside of Europe
who are interested may also invest, Benaroya said.
It makes sense that asset managers are looking to expand
their presence in infrastructure debt, said Tad Rivelle, Chief
Investment Officer for fixed income at TCW, a Los Angeles based
asset manager with $135 billion in assets under management.
With most fixed income securities, yields "are starting to
hit a wall," Rivelle said speaking at the Reuters 2013
Investment Outlook Summit on Tuesday in New York.
"What they are seeing is perhaps what everyone else is
seeing in that many of the fixed-income markets are reaching
saturation levels in terms of the yield level," Rivelle told
Reuters. "What's happening, of course, is that the conditions in
the capital markets and the Fed's policies are driving the
capital into a global search for yield."
TCW has no plans currently to invest in global
infrastructure debt, Rivelle said.