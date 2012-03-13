* Black Gold fund will pay quarterly coupon, NAV to be constant

* Call option could be exercised at 10 pct premium in 2 yrs

By Martin de Sa'Pinto

ZURICH, March 13 Lugano-based asset manager Insch Capital has launched an oil-focused fund exposed to Canadian oil reserves and offering a 9.5 percent yield and downside protection that investors can monitor, Insch CEO Chris Cruden said on Tuesday.

The Black Gold Fund will try to make the bulk of its returns via exposure to a portfolio of revenue-generating oil production sites, with the investment secured by proven reserves. The 9.5 percent yield is protected while oil prices remain above $66 per barrel, said Cruden, whose company manages $425 million.

"The fund is exposed to oil prices, but it cuts out the sort of extraneous market risk that you'd get from investing in, say, Exxon or BP, whose share prices are exposed to factors beyond the oil price."

Around 90 percent of the fund will be invested in loans to oil producing companies. The annual yields, amounting to 9.5 percent of total assets, are paid to investors quarterly. Net asset value is held at par, so there are no capital gains.

The oil operating companies issuing the notes use their reserves as collateral, using the proceeds to fund further exploration. While the interest on the notes is high, the collateral backing keeps the cost of capital lower than usual for their other high-risk, high-return activities such as exploration.

"If oil drops below $66 and stays there for six months or more the operator would suffer but that doesn't affect our ownership of the royalties on the oil in the ground," Cruden said.

That means investors' outlay would be protected through Insch's rights to the oil reserves, which it holds alongside the Government of Canada and the exploration companies.

The remaining 10 percent of the portfolio will consist of a leveraged exposure to oil prices via long options.

"(This part of the portfolio) just seeks to capture any price gains from the oil price and pass them on to the investors so they get a little 'kicker' to add to their yield," Cruden said.

The minimum investment is $200,000, and there is a 1 percent annual management fee. The performance fee is a higher than normal 25 percent but levied only on returns from the 10 percent of the portfolio invested in options.

Cruden said the capacity of Black Gold -- the amount of money it could comfortably manage without overstretching the strategy -- would be around $750 million.

The fund also has a call feature which allows Insch to buy investors out at a 10 percent premium after two years as long as the fund has achieved its target returns, potentially lifting annualised returns to 14.5 percent over two years.