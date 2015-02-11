LONDON Feb 11 Britain's markets watchdog is investigating 67 alternative fund managers or individuals for a range of alleged offences, it said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

The investigation includes areas such as financial crime, market abuse and miss-selling, the Financial Conduct Authority said.

The regulator released the data up to Jan. 26 in response to a Freedom of Information request by trade publication HFM, a copy of which it shared with Reuters. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)