NEW YORK Oct 16 Warren Buffett, chairman and
chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, said Wednesday
that the threat of not raising the U.S. debt ceiling is a
"political weapon of mass destruction".
"It would be a colossal readjustment of the world if people
lost faith in the United States government," Buffett said in an
interview with cable television network CNBC as negotiations
continued in Washington over raising the $16.7 trillion U.S.
borrowing limit.
Buffett said a deal between Republican and Democratic
lawmakers to raise the debt limit would likely be reached this
week. If the debt ceiling is not raised, it could lead to the
United States missing debt payments.
Berkshire Hathaway owns short-term Treasury bills but
Buffett said he was "not worried" about the bills being paid.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the United States will
exhaust its borrowing authority no later than Oct. 17.
Berkshire owns more than 80 businesses in such areas as
insurance, chemicals, railroads and clothing, and has more than
$130 billion of equity and fixed income investments.
Buffett said that his firm's spending rate this year,
particularly in reference to acquisitions, is as "high as ever,"
and that it recently missed an "elephant"-sized buying
opportunity worth more than $12 billion. He gave no further
details.
Berkshire Hathaway currently had about $40 billion in cash
on hand, he said.
Overall, stocks were still a better investment than
long-term bonds but were not "selling at bubble levels", Buffett
said. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index has risen
19.1 percent this year.
One of the stocks that Berkshire has an interest in is Bank
of America Corp, after a $5 billion purchase of
preferred shares in 2011. Buffett said Bank of America and
JPMorgan Chase & Co were both "in the best shape I can
remember."
Berkshire had increased its investment this year in
International Business Machines Corp, which has been
trimming costs to ensure stable profits amid slowing demand for
hardware, and felt "fine" with its current stake, Buffett said.
The investment was valued at $13 billion as of June 30.
Berkshire Hathaway is a supplier to struggling retailer J.C.
Penney Co Inc, but Buffett told CNBC he was "not worried
about them surviving." The department store chain's shares are
down more than 63 percent this year.
When asked about activist investor Carl Icahn's push to have
Apple Inc do a larger share buyback, Buffett said he
supported Apple management and directors.
"I do not think that companies should be run primarily to
please Wall Street and largely shareholders who are going to
sell," Buffett said. Icahn has been pushing Apple to enact a
$150 billion share buyback.
Berkshire has said an investment in Apple would not be in
line with its strategy and did not list Apple among its
investments in the second quarter.