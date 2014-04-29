NEW YORK, April 29 Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N)
Chairman and Chief Executive Warren Buffett said Tuesday that
his son, Howard Buffett, served Coca-Cola shareholders
and not Berkshire on the beverage maker's board.
"He is there to represent Coca-Cola shareholders, not to
represent Berkshire Hathaway," the billionaire investor told
CNBC with regard to his son's role on Coca-Cola's board of
directors.
Buffett told CNBC on April 23 that he thought Coca-Cola's
controversial equity compensation plan was excessive, but
that Berkshire Hathaway abstained in a shareholders vote.
In reference to the equity compensation plan, Buffett said
that he had spoken to Coca-Cola chief executive Muhtar Kent
"multiple times" and spoke to his son Howard "very briefly."
As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 400 million shares of the
company, just over 9 percent of the shares outstanding.
Berkshire will hold its annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on
May 3. Tens of thousands of people flock to the gathering every
year to hear Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer
hours of questions about the company's future.
