NEW YORK, July 17 Billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn said on Wednesday he is "feeling good" about his bet
on computer maker Dell Inc while criticizing the
company's board for being dysfunctional.
Speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha
Conference in New York, Icahn said "these companies can be
turned around if you put the right management in and the right
board in."
Icahn has spearheaded opposition to a bid by company founder
Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to take Dell
Inc private in a $24.4 billion deal. Icahn wants Dell
stockholders to vote against the buyout offer.
Icahn also discussed his bet on nutritional supplements
company Herbalife, on which he said he has made $250
million. He said the company is undervalued and he "hasn't sold
a share."