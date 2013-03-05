BRIEF-National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, March 5 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to continue its bond-buying programs for years.
"I don't think that there's any confusion that the Fed is going to keep this going, not for months, but for years," Gundlach said in an investor conference call in reference to the Fed's monthly purchases of $85 billion in agency mortgages and Treasuries.
Gundlach, whose firm oversees $56 billion in assets, reiterated that he is currently owns Treasuries in his flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund.
June 1 Longtime Wells Fargo & Co executive David Carroll will retire from his role as head of wealth and investment management next month, saying on Thursday he is leaving because he wants to pursue "another chapter in my life."