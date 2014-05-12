May 12 DoubleLine Capital, the bond management
firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday said it had hired its
second employee from rival Pimco as the company continues to
build out into new lines of business, particularly outside the
United States.
Gheorghe Rotar, Jr. has joined DoubleLine as a mutual fund
operations specialist and will report to Patrick Townzen,
manager of operations at DoubleLine.
Rotar joined DoubleLine from Newport Beach-based Pacific
Investment Management Company, or Pimco, where he was employed
since 2007. At Pimco, he served most recently as supervisor in
the firm's funds operations department. His duties there
included managing the alternative funds team, new employees,
performing cost/benefit analysis and implementing cost-reducing
projects across multiple groups.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine employs 114 people and manages
approximately $50 billion in assets.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)