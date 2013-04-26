By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 26 DoubleLine Capital LP, the
investment firm run by star bond manager Jeffrey Gundlach, said
on Friday it completed an initial public offering for the
closed-end DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund.
Gundlach, DoubleLine's chief executive and chief investment
officer, will manage the fund with portfolio managers Bonnie
Baha and Luz Padilla. Gundlach said on Friday the fund will seek
greater risk than the firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund.
The fund, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, "is
meant to fill out the periphery of a bond portfolio in a
one-stop shopping kind of way," Gundlach said in an interview.
He said the greatest weighting in the near-term will be in
dollar-denominated emerging market corporate debt rated between
BBB and B, or lowest-quality investment grade debt and
higher-quality "junk" rated debt, respectively.
"That particular spot is my favorite spot in global fixed
income," Gundlach said in light of the bonds' higher yields. "I
think that sector of the market is too cheap relative to
competing assets."
The fund raised $2.3 billion from the offering of 92 million
common shares at $25 each, making it the second largest amount
raised in a closed-end bond fund offering in history after the
PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, which raised over $3
billion last January.
The new fund is the second closed-end fixed-income fund from
DoubleLine after the DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
, which raised $326 million from its offering in January
2012.
The managers plan to invest at least 80 percent of the
fund's assets in debt securities and other fixed-income assets
around the world, including in emerging markets, and may seek
mortgage-backed securities or debt rated below investment-grade,
such as high-yield "junk" bonds or bank loans.
Gundlach said that non-agency mortgage debt and bank loans
issued in the United States are currently his favorite asset
classes after dollar-denominated emerging market corporate
bonds. The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund will mainly hold the
three asset classes in the near term.
The fund does not, however, plan to invest more than 50
percent of assets in a single asset class with the exception of
U.S. Treasuries in a defensive scenario, according to the fund's
prospectus. The fund may also use leverage - or borrowed money -
amounting to slightly more than 33 percent of its assets.
Gundlach said in early March that he bought "more long-term
Treasuries in the last month" than in the last four years once
the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note breached 2 percent
.
On Friday, Gundlach said he still favors U.S. Treasuries
since they are the only asset class that can continue to perform
well if riskier asset classes suffer and that he still expects
the 10-year Treasury bond to yield 1.63 percent by the end of
the year.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.67 percent at the
close of trading on Friday.
"Treasury bonds are not going to explode higher in yield
while the Federal Reserve is controlling them through
quantitative easing," Gundlach said on the Fed's monthly
purchases of $45 billion in Treasury bonds.
Gundlach added that a global recession is "pretty unlikely"
since economic growth in many emerging market countries remains
positive. He is, however, still avoiding European assets given
the region's debt crisis.
UBS Investment Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
Securities were the lead underwriters of the fund's
offering.
DoubleLine Capital LP is based in Los Angeles and has $59
billion in assets. The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has
earned a three-year annualized return of 11.37 percent, besting
the Barclays Capital Aggregate Bond Index's return of 8.14
percent by over three percentage points, according to Lipper.