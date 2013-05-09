NEW YORK May 9 Jeffrey Gundlach, star bond
investor and the head of DoubleLine Capital LP, said on Thursday
that investors who are fleeing bonds in favor of alternatives
offering higher yields could suffer losses if interest rates
rise.
"If interest rates rise up to 5 percent on the 10-year
Treasury, you are going to get killed in a lot of these types of
vehicles," Gundlach, the chief executive and chief investment
officer of DoubleLine Capital, told cable television network
CNBC. Using master limited partnerships as an example, he said
such investments have a lot of leverage and interest-rate risk.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital has $59 billion in
mostly fixed-income assets.
The Federal Reserve's monthly purchases of $85 billion in
Treasuries and agency mortgages have kept interest rates low,
drawing investors into riskier assets such as stocks. The
benchmark S&P 500 index is up 14.5 percent so far this
year.
Master limited partnerships are publicly traded entities
that can own assets such as pipelines, timber or real estate.
Gundlach, who told Reuters in early March that he bought
10-year U.S. Treasury notes earlier this year when their yields
breached 2 percent, said bonds "are not going to be a terrible
investment" in the short term. He said investors can earn
mid-to-high single-digit returns from riskier bonds.
Gundlach also told CNBC that if interest rates rise, housing
will become far less affordable because of rising interest rates
on mortgages. He said he owns silver as a hedge against
inflation.
Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
, which oversees more than $40.6 billion, earned a
three-year annualized return of 11.15 percent through April,
making it the top performer among U.S. intermediate-term bond
mutual funds, according to Morningstar.