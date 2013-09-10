NEW YORK, Sept 10 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital LP, said Tuesday that he would not own the Indian stock market, and recommended Chinese and Russian stocks.

Gundlach, head of the roughly $37 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, said in an investor webcast that the Indian stock market looks "very scary," but that he is not negative on all emerging markets. He recommended buying Chinese and Russian stocks.