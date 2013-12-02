NEW YORK Dec 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had $811.2 million in outflows in November, marking the sixth straight month of withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Monday.

The Los-Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital LP had $823.1 million in outflows across all its U.S. mutual funds in November, also marking the sixth straight month of outflows from the funds, the data showed.