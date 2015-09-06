LONDON, Sept 7 Fund managers that do not
incorporate sustainability criteria into their investment
decisions are failing in their fiduciary duty, a United
Nations-backed report said on Monday.
U.S. managers were particular laggards in making sure
environmental, social and governance (ESG) views were used
alongside other financial measures when discussing a company's
investability, in part because of an outdated view of fiduciary
duty, or acting in the best interests of customers, it said.
A lack of consistency when incorporating ESG information
into investment decisions, and poor communication with clients
such as pension funds also hampered its take-up, it said.
"Failing to consider long-term investment value drivers,
which include environmental, social and governance issues, in
investment practice is a failure of fiduciary duty," the authors
of the study, backed by U.N. partner organisations including the
Principles for Responsible Investment, said.
Outdated perceptions about fiduciary duty and responsible
investment were particularly prevalent in the United States, the
report said, "where lawyers and consultants too often
characterise ESG issues as non-financial factors", they added.
While many managers look broadly at factors influencing the
performance of the companies they invest in, others take a much
narrower view, focusing instead on pure financial performance
such as that seen in an earnings statement.
ESG factors could include failures in governance, such as
those that contributed to a 2010 oil spill resulting in BP
paying out $18.7 billion in damages.
European managers have led the way in incorporating ESG
factors into their investment process, driven by asset owners
such as pension funds, but some managers are still concerned
they could be liable to a claim by investors if they use ESG
factors to pick an investment and it then falls in value.
The report therefore called on regulators and policymakers
to clarify that fiduciary duty includes taking ESG factors into
account when investing, and also ensure companies and fund
managers were more transparent when reporting about ESG issues.
Asset owners also need to be better at overseeing their
investments, to ensure fund managers adhere to the
sustainability element of mandates, once won; while legislation
and policy instruments need to be harmonised globally, the
report said.
