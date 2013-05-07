Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK May 7 David Einhorn, hedge fund manager and chairman of reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., said on Tuesday he had added to the firm's investment position in Apple Inc.
"We've added to our Apple position; now we just wait for the release of Apple's next blockbuster product," Einhorn said on a conference call for his Cayman Island-based reinsurer. He also said that the regime change at the Bank of Japan supports his "long-term thesis" of a weaker yen and stronger gold .
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.