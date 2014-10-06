NEW YORK Oct 6 Bill Gross, who recently left
Pimco where he managed the world's largest bond fund, said in no
uncertain terms that he expects to be a winner in running a
relatively small fund in his new role at Janus Capital Group
, and expects to take a hands-on role on the investment
side, InvestmentNews reported Monday.
"I'm in it to whip the pants off anybody competing on the
same football field," said Gross, who co-founded Pimco more than
40 years ago. He had managed the Pimco Total Return Fund, whose
assets peaked at nearly $293 billion last year.
Gross said he expected to manage about $100 million in
assets in the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, and to have
an "investing thrust as opposed to an executive thrust,"
InvestmentNews reported.
"Having a lot of people doesn't necessarily produce an
efficient decision-making process," he said. "Sometimes it jams
up the works." Gross said his wife, Sue, did not want him
"hanging around the house all day" and persuaded him not to
retire.
Gross said he will have five or six people on his team at
Janus, including a trader, credit analyst and portfolio manager,
and would be able to invest more in sovereign debt, emerging
markets, higher-yielding credit and currencies and take on a
"small amount" of stock risk.
Gross said he planned to ramp up his weekend reading in
order to stay sharp: "I have to double and triple the amount of
reading I do on weekends to make sure that a 70-year-old mind
doesn't turn into a semi-senile 80-year-old mind."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)