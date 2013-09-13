NEW YORK, Sept 13 Activist investor Carl Icahn sold his remaining stake in organic products company Hain Celestial Group Inc, Hain said on Thursday.

Icahn and his entities sold roughly 3.6 million shares in Hain to Jefferies LLC, which will serve as the underwriter of the shares' public offering, Hain said. The sale comes after Icahn sold 3.65 million shares of Hain to Jefferies earlier this month.

Icahn had a 15.3 percent stake in Hain as of June 30, a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed. The stake amounted to more than 7.2 million shares of the company.

The latest sale marks Icahn's exit from his stake in the Lake Success, New York-based Hain, whose brands include Celestial Seasonings teas and Health Valley soups. The company's shares have risen 46 percent this year.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

Hain Celestial shares closed Friday at $79.40.