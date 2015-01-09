(Adds details on inflows into Gross' Unconstrained fund,
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 9 The Janus Global Unconstrained
Bond Fund, which Pimco co-founder Bill Gross started
managing in October, attracted $176 million of inflows in
December, down considerably from an estimated $770 million in
the previous month, according to Morningstar data released on
Friday.
Janus Capital Group Inc drew overall inflows of $440
million in December, though the Denver-based firm posted
outflows of $4.6 billion for all of 2014, the data showed.
Gross' new fund had total assets under management of $1.375
billion as of the end of December, Morningstar said.
Gross's move from Pimco to smaller rival Janus has been
closely watched as outflows persist at the Newport Beach, Calif.
Pacific Investment Management Co., and totaled $19.4 billion in
December, more than twice the $9.5 billion withdrawn in
November.
Questions remain as to whether some of that capital will
flow into Gross's new fund.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that most of
the $1 billion-plus in Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Bond
fund came from the Morgan Stanley wealth-management office in La
Jolla, Calif., just north of San Diego - the same office where
one of Gross' personal financial advisers works, according to
industry executives who have viewed confidential brokerage data.
That money helped push the fund past $1 billion, a key
threshold for large investors.
"The recent rebound in flows is a good start and I'm curious
to see how well they keep this momentum after the novelty of
Bill Gross's hire has faded," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Lipper Americas Research.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)