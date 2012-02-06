By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 6 Money managers and
hedge funds have discovered a newfound love for junk.
Legg Mason, First Eagle and Armored Wolf are among
institutional investors launching new high-yield "junk" bond
funds this month, taking advantage of the surge in investor
appetite for risk-taking and yield.
At least seven other firms have launched high-yield funds in
the past four months, including Alliance Bernstein,
Brookfield and Allianz, according to Lipper data.
The wave of new junk debt portfolios stems from technical
and fundamental factors, including reduced investor fear of the
U.S. economy plunging into a double-dip recession.
In the past six months through January, high-yield funds,
excluding ETFs, had inflows of $8.8 billion, while General U.S.
Treasury funds had inflows of just $400 million, according to
Lipper.
The junk-bond market's returns have also been a huge
attraction for investors.
Martin Fridson, global credit strategist at BNP Paribas and
former chief high yield strategist at Merrill Lynch, notes the
Merrill Lynch High-Yield Master II index's total return of 3.37
percent from the end of December to Feb. 3. That rate, he said,
"annualizes to 42.8 percent, and I don't think anyone's looking
for a return anything like that."
While Fridson views the 3.37 percent return as a "very big
run in a short period of time," he says high-yield debt could be
more attractive than equities, especially if corporate earnings
slow.
Yield spreads widened last year as investors became
increasingly wary about the credit-worthiness of lower-quality
borrowers and rising defaults as deepening fears of a double-dip
recession in the United States resurfaced.
Those fears were overblown.
The U.S. corporate debt default rate declined in 2011
compared with the previous two years, according to credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's. At 1.9 percent, the default rate is
well below the 4.59 percent historical average and significantly
down from a high of 14.5 percent a few years ago.
Also, the potential for contagion in the event of a
euro-zone default has declined, some strategists say, as a
result of the European Central Bank's keeping banks afloat
through its latest three-year refinancing program.
THE PRO-HIGH YIELD ENVIRONMENT
"There's a dearth of available yield in other types of bond
sectors, especially high quality bonds," said Miriam Sjoblom, a
mutual fund analyst at Morningstar.
The First Eagle High Yield Fund is the firm's first new fund
in 10 years and its first-ever bond fund. The firm's chief
investment officer, John P. Arnhold, said the environment is
"relatively benign" for a high-yield fund right now.
"We think the returns relative to the risk are very
attractive. We believe we can generate equity-like returns but
be better protected by the capital structure," he said.
Arnhold cited strong corporate profits and moderate economic
growth expectations as positive cases for high-yield.
"We think right now we're in a period of relative
stability," he said, though he noted that "we're always going to
be mindful first and foremost of risk."
Legg Mason Global Asset Management has also joined the move
toward high-yield with the Permal Hedge Strategies Fund, a fund
of hedge funds that invests in a range of bond strategies.
Javier Dyer, portfolio manager for the fund, cited an increase
in corporate activity in 2012 as a reason to enter the field.
John Brynjolfsson, founder of hedge fund Armored Wolf, is
launching a junk-bond fund this month after adding to its
high-yield capabilities in recent months, including allocating
discretionary capital, and structuring private products for
outside investors.
"Within a certain range, the deceleration in corporate
earnings is positive, because it makes equities less attractive
and high-yield more attractive relatively," said BNP's Fridson.
So long as companies avoid default, investors can pile into
the high-yield sector and gain returns that are less prone to
the volatility that affects equities.
Corporate earnings "would have to have a very significant
drop-off before you'd have to be concerned about companies being
unable to pay their interest," said Fridson.