UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
NEW YORK May 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, rose 0.74 percent in April, trailing 68 percent of its peers according to preliminary data from Morningstar.
The net asset value of the Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the flagship mutual fund, rose 0.73 percent last month, trailing 70 percent of its peers.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, a competitor to the Pimco Total Return Fund, rose 0.69 percent in April, trailing 75 percent of its peers, the preliminary data from Morningstar showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The decision to call an early general election does not alter our UK sovereign rating assessment, which remains focused on the country's economic growth prospects and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she would ask the House of Commons to pass a motion calling for an election on 8 June. This requires a two-thirds majority, which is likely after opposition Labour lead