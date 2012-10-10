By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 10 Bill Gross's PIMCO Total Return
Fund, the world's largest mutual fund, trimmed its exposure to
mortgage securities and U.S. government debt in September after
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a plan to buy up to $40
billion in mortgage securities a month, data from the company's
website show.
The fund, which has nearly $278 billion in assets, slightly
decreased its mortgage holdings to 49 percent in September from
50 percent in August and lightened its exposure to U.S.
government securities to 20 percent from 21 percent.
In August, in the run-up to the Fed's announcement on Sept.
13, Gross's fund slashed its exposure to Treasuries by a third
and left its portfolio of mortgage securities largely untouched.
Many bond managers took steps to reposition their funds in the
expectation the Fed would announce a new round of bond buying to
push down borrowing costs even more.
PIMCO, Pacific Investment Management Co, which had $1.82
trillion in assets as of June 30, noted on its website that the
flagship fund's holdings of government debt include U.S.
Treasury notes, bonds, futures, and inflation-protected
securities.
The slight decreases follow the Fed's announcement on Sept.
13 that it would buy government guaranteed mortgage-backed
securities each month until the outlook for jobs improves.
In his last two investor letters, Gross, PIMCO's co-founder
and co-chief investment officer, has addressed what he called
the unsustainable debt levels that developed economies have
accrued.
In his October letter, Gross wrote that the United States
"will begin to resemble Greece before the turn of the next
decade" if it does not cut spending or raise taxes by 11 percent
of gross domestic product within the next five to ten years.
The Total Return Fund attracted about $6.25 billion in new
money in the third quarter, the most among all bond funds
according to Morningstar.
The fund is up 9.27 percent so far this year and is in the
top 5 percent of intermediate investment-grade bond funds,
according to Lipper.
The fund slightly increased its use of U.S. dollar
denominated interest rate swaps and other rate-related
derivatives in September, and also increased its exposure to
non-U.S. developed economies' debt to 11 percent from 7 percent
the previous month.
Holdings in U.S. agency government debt, investment grade
and high-yield credit, emerging market debt, municipal bonds and
"other" kinds of credit did not change in September.